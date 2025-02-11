Appreciation for apprentices as IT firm set to rach £4.3m target

Leeds-based IT support-based business, Rabb-IT has marked a milestone, celebrating six years of apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week.

The business, which forecasts a turnover of £4.3m in 2025, has been involved with the Government Apprenticeship Scheme since 2018 in a bid to nurture and guide the next generation of IT experts.

Since 2018, Rabb-IT has recruited six apprentices into the Rabb-IT Scheme, who have graduated into the technical team. Matthew Fox is now a Team Leader having joined the business as an apprentice in 2021. He said, “I am really grateful for the opportunity provided by the government and Rabb-IT.

“I was 26 when joined the business, and I learnt so much in such a short space of time. I am now a Team Leader, with lots of responsibility and it’s thanks to the supportive team around me and the apprenticeship scheme.”

Matthew Fox, Team Leader, Christine Catterall, Head of Finance and HR and Isaac Neild, Apprentice at Rabb-IT

Each apprentice undergoes training and is paired with a mentor who provides guidance, support and insights into the services provided by the business, which was founded by Steve Rabbit in 2011.

At age 19, Isaac Neild joined Rabb-IT as the seventh apprentice in April 2024, he said, “I am really enjoying my time at Rabb-IT. I came straight from college where I completed three CTEC’s in Business Studies, IT and Sports Sciences where I achieved Distinction.

“I feel really supported and I am gaining lots of hands on experience within such a fast-paced business – there are lots of opportunities at Rabb-IT and I look forward to completing my training here.”

Rabb-IT employs 30 full time staff and is at the forefront of modern IT solutions. The business services over 100 contracted customers in a wide range of sectors, including digital, marketing, recruitment and construction.

Founder of Rabb-IT, Steve Rabbit said, “The supportive and nurturing culture at Rabb-IT lends itself to training and guiding apprentices at the start of their IT career.

“Each of our apprentices takes a day a week out of the office to focus on their coursework, which is an integral part of the programme.

“The apprentices we’ve had have all been very quick learners and having them on board has increased overall productivity. As most don’t come from an IT background, they have been eager to pick up new skills and adjust to changes easily.

“The mentors we pair the apprentices with also benefit from a sense of fulfillment and responsibility, which has increased engagement and job satisfaction for those employees.”