Around 4,000 jobs and 520 homes set to be created in Leeds at new city centre science park

A planned city centre science park in Leeds will help create 4,000 jobs and more than 520 homes, while providing an economic boost of nearly £13bn, according to the latest independent forecast by professional services firm PwC.

The new figures indicate the proposal will provide more jobs and a bigger economic benefit than originally predicted.

These revised estimates follow the development of a new masterplan for the proposed ‘Innovation Village’ at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), which reveals that one million sq. ft. of new buildings and existing assets proposed for redevelopment on the site.

A statement said: “The new figures revealed by Leeds Teaching Hospitals show an uptick of 1,000 more jobs and a £1.5bn extra GVA (gross value added) than was estimated in 2019 in the scheme’s early concept phase.”

The Innovation Village will be based on five hectares of land and existing buildings, which will be “unlocked” by the investment in Leeds’ new hospital building at Leeds General Infirmary.

The statement added: “It will become a global centre of excellence for healthcare technology on the doorstep of one of Europe’s largest medical establishments. The development is a key part of Leeds City Council’s economic and spatial vision for inclusive and economic growth the ‘Leeds Innovation Arc’.

"The regeneration of the surplus estate will begin when the Old Medical School becomes available for redevelopment in early 2024 upon the completion of the trust’s new state-of-the-art Pathology Laboratory at St James’ University Hospital.”

Dame Linda Pollard, the chairman at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “The Government’s planned investment in Leeds will not only create state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, but it will help ‘level up’ the North of England by creating new jobs and support economic growth.

“Next year is going to be an exciting year, as we will see the completion of the new Pathology Laboratory, which really is the starting gun on the transformation of Leeds General Infirmary.”

James Mason, chief executive of West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the revised economic figures.

He said: “This is without a doubt one of the most exciting regeneration schemes in West Yorkshire and these new figures really show just how important the scheme is for the future prosperity of the region.”

Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: “These plans for an Innovation Village at the heart of Leeds’ Innovation Arc are testament to the North’s growing strength in R&D (research and development) in health and life sciences.

Mr Murison added: “We know that health outcomes are closely linked to economic prosperity. This long-term capital investment for Leeds will help both sides of the equation, creating a virtuous circle which supports a healthier, wealthier population.

“This is a critical part of addressing the persistent, multifaceted North-South divide.”

The statement added: “The trust is targeting the completion of the new hospital building at LGI before the end of 2028, although this remains subject to when the trust is granted approval to proceed.