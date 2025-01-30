Asda brings back Rollback pricing in bid to secure more customers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket has slashed the prices of more than 4,000 products in store and online by an average of 25 per cent.

Figures from Kantar indicate that Asda saw sales drop by 5.8 per cent over the 12 weeks to December 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The private equity-backed business has launched a turnaround plan under returning boss Allan Leighton.

Asda has brought back its Rollback pricing scheme. (Photo by Chris Radburn/PA Wire)

The Rollback promotion includes items across all categories and is also available in Asda Express convenience stores.

Asda said it will continue to add thousands of new products to Rollback at regular intervals during the year as it looks to move its entire range to a new low “Asda Price”.

The supermarket has also enlisted fitness influencer Joe Wicks to front its campaign in a 30-second film set around a boardroom meeting that concludes with the “that’s Asda price” strapline and pocket tap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new campaign coincides with Asda discontinuing its Aldi and Lidl price match scheme just one year after its introduction.

Mr Leighton said: “Asda was built upon helping hard working families save money and we’re refocusing on that mission by bringing back Rollback and Asda Price.

“We’re lowering prices throughout our stores and online to make Asda the cheapest traditional supermarket and in the process returning to what makes Asda special – delivering unbeatable value to the customers and communities who count on us.”

Earlier this week, the Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons revealed that its sales jumped last year as it took market share from competitors and grew its loyalty card scheme.