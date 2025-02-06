Asda brings ex-Matalan CEO Jo Whitfield 'home' as part of turnaround efforts

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Whitfield left Matalan last autumn after 18 months in charge to pursue a portfolio career after overseeing a turnaround strategy for the retailer.

She is returning to Asda, where she spent eight years in a series of senior leadership positions from 2008 onwards.

After leaving Asda she joined the Co-op, where she was Chief Executive of Food for five years from 2017. During her time there, she was awarded a CBE in the 2021 New Year honours for her work during the Covid pandemic.

Jo Whitfield is returning to Asda as a non-executive director

An Asda spokesperson said: “Given her breadth of experience in the convenience market from her time leading the Co-op’s food business, Jo will have a particular focus on supporting the growth of Asda Express.”

Allan Leighton, Asda’s Executive Chairman, said: “Jo is one of the UK’s most experienced retail leaders and has a deep knowledge of the food retail, convenience and fashion markets.

"She also understands Asda’s DNA and the role this business plays in delivering value for hard-working families. We are delighted to welcome her back to Asda.”

Jo Whitfield said: “Asda is one of the biggest names in retail and plays an important role in the daily lives of millions of customers and communities throughout the UK.

"It is a business that I have a strong affinity with and I look forward to working with Allan and the rest of the leadership team to help Asda get back on track.”

Figures released this week showed Asda suffered a 5.2 per cent drop in year-on-year sales in January, following on from a 5.8 per cent fall in December.

Asda has recently brought back its Rollback pricing scheme as part of efforts to reverse flagging customer numbers.

The supermarket, which saw sales fall in the run up to Christmas, has slashed the prices of more than 4,000 products in store and online by an average of 25 per cent.

The private equity-backed business has launched a turnaround plan under returning boss Allan Leighton in an effort to return it to stable footing.

The supermarket has also enlisted fitness influencer Joe Wicks to front its campaign in a 30-second film set around a boardroom meeting that concludes with the “that’s Asda price” strapline and pocket tap.

The company is also facing the prospect of paying out hundreds of millions in back pay in an ongoing legal battle.

Tens of thousands of Asda store workers have moved closer to potential payouts after the latest judgment in a historic equality claim this month.

An employment tribunal ruled that most shop workers in the case have jobs of “equal value to higher-paid positions” in Asda’s warehouses.