Asda calls for 'simpler' way to support apprentices at small firms after £8m goes unspent

Asda’s annual Apprenticeship Impact Report revealed £7.7m worth of its Apprenticeship Levy funds expired in 2024, with £2.9m spent by the supermarket and £893,000 transferred to other businesses.

The Apprenticeship Levy was introduced in 2017 and takes 0.5 per cent of the salary bill from major employers. A further 10 per cent is added from Government funds to create a pot for the company to spend on providing training and improving skills.

Funds that are not used within two years expire and go to Government.

Asda wants changes to apprenticeship funding to help its staff and other firms (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Labour has committed to replacing the existing system with a new Growth and Skills Levy, with more details on how it will work due to be published “in due course” by the Department for Education.

Asda’s spending on apprenticeships was 32 per cent up on 2023, with more than 200 staff members completing an apprenticeship alongside their day-to-day role.

The company also funded more than 135 apprentices across 55 other businesses as part of the Levy Transfer scheme with its spending in this area up by 41 per cent.

But Hayley Tatum MBE, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer, said reform is needed so funds can be transferred more easily.

“With vital funds still going unspent, we continue to back calls for reform of the Levy Transfer system so more businesses can benefit,” she said.

"A more flexible and simpler system is crucial to providing more opportunities for young people to develop and upskill themselves.”

Under the current system, large employers can transfer up to 50 per cent their levy funds each year to other businesses

Funding has to be committed over multiple financial years to pay for a specific apprenticeship to be completed, while transferred funds can only be used to pay for apprenticeship training and assessment up to the funding band maximum.

Transfers can only be used for a new apprentice start so cannot go towards any employee who has already started their apprenticeship.

Asda said it had transferred over £350,000 to Yorkshire-based businesses in 2024, committing to support 56 apprentices through the Levy Transfer scheme.

Beneficiaries in recent years have included West Yorkshire Police, with Asda supporting 11 Police Community Support Officers and 10 Emergency Call Handlers through the Levy Transfer since 2023.

