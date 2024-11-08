Asda chairman admits supermarket chain 'has slightly lost the plot' and stores are 'not as nice as I'd like'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former M&S boss Lord Stuart Rose is leading the business alongside ex-eBay senior vice president Rob Hattrell after co-owner Mohsin Issa stepped back from running Asda in September.

He said Asda will spend £30 million on getting more staff on the shop floor at its more than 1,200 UK outlets.

Lord Rose said: “We’ve slightly lost the plot in terms of giving (customers) what they want on a daily basis.

Asda sales have fallen - leading chairman Lord Stuart Rose to state considerable improvements are needed to the customer experience. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

“If you go and look at our stores, they’re not as nice as I’d like them to be in terms of the experience and the visuals.

“They’re not as good as they should be in terms of the service we give our customers on availability, and we’ve probably lost a bit of sharpness on price.”

He added those are “operational things” which the chain can fix. “It won’t be fixed in short order. But we’re on to it.”

On Friday, Asda reported a 2.5 per cent decline in third quarter revenues, excluding fuel, to £5.3 billion, as sales fell 4.8 per cent versus the same period last year.

The supermarket recently cut 475 head office jobs as part of a major shake-up after the latest change in leadership at the private equity-owned retailer.

Lord Rose said a focus on business transformation efforts have been a factor in issues with customer experiences in shops.

“We have undergone the largest transformation in our history during the last three years – doubling our store footprint, expanding into the strategically important growth markets of convenience and food-to-go, and overhauling our digital capabilities,” he said.

"We have laid solid foundations to drive long term growth, but the unprecedented scale of these changes has absorbed a huge amount of the leadership’s time with a temporary impact on Asda’s customer experience in stores.

“As a key priority, we have been investing further and taking the right decisions to deliver an enhanced and more consistent in-store experience for our customers, as we set out in our Q2 results in August.

“Now it is time to deliver the best possible experience in our stores day-in-day out – and pull out all the stops for customers this Christmas and beyond. I would like to sincerely thank all our colleagues for their hard work and ongoing dedication.”

Michael Gleeson, Asda’s Chief Financial Officer, added: “We are taking clear steps to improve store standards and deliver a more consistent experience for customers in whichever format they choose to shop with us.

"These plans are bearing fruit with customer perceptions improving, a continued market outperformance from our George fashion brand and a strong response from customers to the quality and value of the new Exceptional premium lines. While these steps have already started to make a difference, we recognise that more work is required to deliver sustained sales growth."

Asda has also become the latest supermarket to warn of rising prices due to tax changes in last week’s Budget which will hit the retailer with £100 million in extra costs.

Lord Rose said the increase in employer taxes is “a big burden for business to carry”.

He said the firm will do all it can not to pass extra costs on to consumers, but it is likely to result in rising costs at the supermarket in some form.

“We are a very efficient industry, as retailers. We will do everything we can to mitigate this cost.