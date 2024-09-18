Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa steps back from running Yorkshire-based supermarket as hunt for CEO continues

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda said Mr Issa will this week leave his executive role to concentrate on his recently announced move to become sole chief executive of the petrol station forecourts business, EG Group.

Mr Issa will remain co-owner of the chain, alongside private equity backer TDR Capital, and a non-executive on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as debt-laden Asda continues its hunt for a chief executive to lead the firm, saying it will update “in due course”.

Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa has confirmed he will step down from running the supermarket and will hand over the reins to chairman Lord Stuart Rose and the management team. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Lord Rose will take on Mr Issa’s executive responsibilities at Asda on an interim basis, alongside TDR partner Rob Hattrell and the supermarket’s existing management team.

Mr Issa said: “I have decided now is the right time for me to step back from my oversight role at Asda to focus on EG Group as sole chief executive.

“It is a very exciting time for EG Group, and I am looking forward to focusing on the business while supporting Stuart, Rob and the leadership team in my capacity as a shareholder of Asda.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Rose said: “We respect Mohsin’s decision to move on from his role at Asda where his work is complete to be the sole chief executive of EG Group.

“We are very grateful to Mohsin for the role he has played in overseeing Asda.”

Mr Issa had already signalled in March that he planned to hand over the daily running of the chain.

He said at the time that he was carrying out a “reset” of the company before hiring a new chief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa bought Asda from Walmart in 2020, in a £6.8 billion deal with the backing of TDR Capital.

Zuber Issa sold his stake in Asda TDR Capital in June and also said he would step down as co-chief executive of EG Group after reaching an agreement to buy its remaining UK forecourt business and some food service sites for £228 million.

Zuber will keep his shareholding in EG Group and continue as a non-executive director, while his brother Mohsin will become sole CEO once the deal completes by the end of the year.

Walmart still has a 10 per cent holding in the supermarket group, while TDR Capital owns a 67.5 per cent stake and Mr Issa the remaining 22.5 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda’s performance has been lagging behind its peers and Lord Rose was recently reported saying he was “embarrassed” by its performance under his supervision, and believed Mohsin Issa should step back.

The UK’s third-largest supermarket chain revealed last month that its sales dropped further over the latest quarter as it lost more customers to its largest rivals.

It saw total revenues, excluding fuel, rise 2 per cent for the first half of 2024, although like-for-like sales slipped by 2.1 per cent.

Revenues in the second quarter of the year were down 2.2 per cent, with a 5.3 per cent like-for-like decline, as its sales slump accelerated.