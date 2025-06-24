Asda could return to growth this summer as positive trend continues: Chris Burn

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in April I wrote of how despite a continuation of falling sales figures, Asda was steadily improving its position.

That has been borne out once again by the newly-published monthly analysis of the supermarket sector by industry experts Kantar.

For the 12 weeks to June 15, 2025, Asda’s sales were down 1.7 per cent on the same point a year ago.

A customer looks at some goods at the Asda supermarket, in Aylesbury, England, on August 15, 2023.(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

But that represents a considerable improvement on the position at the start of the year, where in January sales were 5.8 per cent down. Since that point the percentage decline has gradually reduced, at -5.2 per cent in February, five per cent in March, 3.8 per cent in April and 3.2 per cent in May.

Indeed, Kantar’s latest analysis highlights the -1.7 per cent figure for June “does represent an improving trend as the Leeds-based retailer looks to return to growth over the summer months”.

Asda’s ongoing turnaround is based on a pretty simple concept – more competitive pricing.

The supermarket brought back its Rollback pricing scheme in January, which it said involved the prices of 4,000 products being slashed by an average of 25 per cent.

But shoppers going to almost any supermarket at the moment, even discount retailers Aldi and Lidl to the newly more-competitive Asda and their more expensive rivals, will have undoubtedly noticed the cost of their shop getting higher and higher.

Grocery prices are now 4.7 per cent more expensive than a year ago as supermarket inflation hit its highest level since last March.

The figure is up from 4.1 per cent last month, which was a rise from 3.8 per cent in April.

Kantar’s analysis indicates that situation is leading to a shift in shopping patterns.

Consumers are making more visits to supermarkets – around 17 a month per household – while spending slightly less each time per visit.

I suspect that the increasingly eye-watering cost of a full weekly shop is simply too much to stomach for many; leading people to make multiple trips rather than taking the hit all at once. While that may end up being more expensive in the long-run, spending three lots of £60 in a week somehow feels more palatable than a one-off £150.

There is also another intruiging trend on the horizon according to Kantar; with four per cent of households now including at least one person taking weight loss drugs, people are actually buying a lower volume of food.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, says the health trend appears to apply more broadly than to just weight loss drug users.

“Four in five of the users we surveyed say they plan to eat fewer chocolates and crisps, and nearly three quarters intend to cut back on biscuits,” he said.

A healthier nation will be no bad thing for all sorts of reasons; not least for our collective bank balances.

But it will make standing out in the ever-competitive supermarket sector even more challenging for the likes of Asda.