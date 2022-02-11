Alongside Asda’s own delivery options including Same Day, Next Day and Express delivery, the move gives shoppers another way to get more than 900 branded and Asda own brand items delivered to their doorstep.

Products available on the platform include everyday essentials such as fresh meat, fruit, vegetables, and household goods, through to meal solutions and confectionery.

Customers can place an Asda grocery order via Just Eat in the same way that they would order a takeaway, with no minimum spend required to qualify for delivery. Orders over £15 will receive free delivery with baskets under this delivered for £2.49.

Once an order is placed it is then confirmed, picked, and packed by colleagues at Asda Morley and delivered to customers within a two-mile radius of the store.

Asda is the first of the big four supermarkets to offer groceries via the popular food delivery app, with Morley becoming one of only five Asda stores to trial the service.

The partnership will allow Asda to reach more customers in new locations, as it looks to expand the number of flexible delivery options available.

If the trial is successful, more stores could be added in the coming months.

Simon Gregg, senior vice President of e-commerce at Asda, said: “We want to give customers in Morley more choice in how they shop with us, with options for rapid, same day and next day delivery now available in stores across the UK.

"Through Asda.com and our partnership with Just Eat, customers can get everything from a full shop through to speedy, convenient delivery on forgotten essentials.”

Andrew Kenny, managing director UK at Just Eat, said: “We live in an on-demand world, and as the UK’s largest food delivery app, we want to ensure we are getting our customers the food they want, when they want it.

"Our tie up with Asda means we can help people access everything from store cupboard essentials to fresh groceries in a matter of minutes. It’s a really exciting development and we look forward to working with Asda on what will be a popular addition for our customers.”

