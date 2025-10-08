Asda Express: 'We're delighted to start new store roll-out in Castleford'
The retail giant has opened a new store in Castleford, West Yorkshire, which is the first of up to 20 new Express stores set to open across the UK before the end of the year. The new store offers more than 3,000 branded and own-label products and is open daily between 6am and 11pm.
Joseph Sutton, Vice President Asda Express, foodservice and fuel, said: “We’re delighted to have opened the doors today in Castleford, marking the start of our Express store rollout as we bring Asda’s unbeatable value to new communities across the UK. From top-up essentials to convenient food on the go options, we’re excited to welcome new customers and offer outstanding value.”
Since first launching into the convenience market in 2022, Asda has rapidly grown its Express footprint. Almost 500 Asda Express stores are expected to be open by the end of the year, with a "strong pipeline” of new stores also planned for 2026.