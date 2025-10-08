Asda Express: 'We're delighted to start new store roll-out in Castleford'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retail giant has opened a new store in Castleford, West Yorkshire, which is the first of up to 20 new Express stores set to open across the UK before the end of the year. The new store offers more than 3,000 branded and own-label products and is open daily between 6am and 11pm.

Joseph Sutton, Vice President Asda Express, foodservice and fuel, said: “We’re delighted to have opened the doors today in Castleford, marking the start of our Express store rollout as we bring Asda’s unbeatable value to new communities across the UK. From top-up essentials to convenient food on the go options, we’re excited to welcome new customers and offer outstanding value.”

