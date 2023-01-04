Asda extends £1 café deals for children and winter warmers’ deal for pensioners into 2023

Asda has today announced that its “Kids Eat for £1” and “Winter Warmers” deal for pensioners will be extended into 2023 to help more customers manage the cost of living crisis.

The supermarket chain, which launched the offer for anyone under 16 to enjoy a hot meal in any of their 205 cafes in June 2022, has extended the deal until the end of March 2023, with no minimum adult spend.

A spokesman said: “Over 60’s will also be able to continue enjoying hot soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee in Asda cafes until the end of March 2023 – ensuring thousands of older customers can benefit from warm space and hot meal during the colder months. Since Asda launched the two initiatives last year, it has served over 1.2m meals to kids and over 60s from its cafes nationwide.”

For the first time since the launch, both café meal deals are now also available in 28 Asda Living Stores across the country.

The extension of café initiatives comes as Asda’s Income Tracker shows UK households were £107 a month worse off in November 2022 and predicts that disposable incomes will continue to decline as inflationary pressures bite.

Asda has confirmed it will be extending its 10 per cent discount for emergency workers to at least the end of March 2023 through its partnership with Blue Light Card. Blue Light Card is a nationally recognised scheme which provides workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and the armed forces with a range of discounts.

Asda’s colleagues will also continue to receive 10 per cent discount in stores and online from their first day of employment.