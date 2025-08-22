Asda launches new sustainable supply chain finance scheme for UK suppliers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda will provide access to preferential rates for numerous suppliers on a tiered basis, dependent on sustainability performance against a range of KPIs (key performance indicators).

The statement added: “Suppliers performing strongly against their sustainability KPIs and sharing their sustainability data will be rewarded with the most preferential terms.

“Asda has appointed Ecovadis, the global sustainability ratings platform provider, to help them assess and improve their supplier’s environmental, social, and ethical performance across their value chains. This data is used as part of this scheme.”

The EcoVadis scoring will help to embed strong sustainability practices throughout Asda’s supply chain, with a particular focus on decarbonisation and social initiatives, the statement said.

Michael Gleeson, Chief Financial Officer at Asda, said: “Supporting our suppliers in making meaningful, sustainable changes is central to our wider ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ambitions.

“Through our new supply chain finance scheme with Lloyds, we’re strengthening that commitment, offering competitive financing that rewards progress and encourages transparency across our supply base.

“It’s a practical way to support our suppliers in making sustainable changes to their business, while building a more resilient and responsible supply chain for the future.”