Asda pledges £7.5m to primary schools as 82 per cent of Yorkshire schools seek parental help
The Cashpot for Schools campaign will make £7.5m available to primary schools through the Asda Rewards loyalty programme, after recent research by the supermarket revealed 82 per cent of schools across Yorkshire are reliant on parents raising funds for their schools, with parents on average donating £125 per year to their child’s school.
Eighty nine per cent of teachers in Yorkshire say that a lack of funding has impacted learning and student experience at their school, with the most significantly underfunded needs being school trips, books and learning materials, and sports equipment.
Asda’s Cashpot for Schools initiative allows shoppers to raise money for their chosen primary school by shopping with Asda’s loyalty app – Asda Rewards.
Customers will need to select their primary school of choice within the app and make sure they scan every time they shop - the supermarket will donate 0.5 per cent of the value of their basket to their chosen school.
Asda will kickstart each school’s Cashpot with £50 once they register for the initiative, and will add an additional £1 to the school pot for every customer who signs up.
Asda is anticipating around £500 to be raised for each school taking part.
This offer exists on top of customers’ existing Cashpot contributions.
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda, said: "
Joe Wicks added: “From sports facilities to nutrition, Asda shoppers’ donations will have a huge impact on primary schools around the country – and after all, who doesn’t want the very best for their kids.”