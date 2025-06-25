Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds-headquartered business, which is owned and controlled by private equity firm TDR Capital, has reported a £599m pre-tax loss for 2024 despite revenues increasing by £1,230m compared to the previous year.

Overall revenue went up from £25,617m in 2023 to £26,847m. However a 2023 operating profit of £569m was followed by a £44m loss, while the profit before tax of £180m in 2023 swung to the £599m loss. The loss after tax for 2024 stood at £487m.

Figures were affected by a £378m impairment charge and a £310m cost relating to a programme to separate its IT systems from previous owner Walmart, while finance costs increased from £441m to £611m due in part to higher interest rates.

Asda has recorded a substantial pre-tax loss for 2024

Revenue excluding fuel sales was down by 3.4 per cent on a like-for-like basis, with food sales down 3.7 per cent. Asda’s share of the overall supermarket sector dropped from 11.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent.

Asda has launched a turnaround plan in recent months under returning boss Allan Leighton with a recent to its ‘Rollback’ pricing strategy. It came after then-chairman Lord Stuart Rose said in November that the company had “slightly lost the plot in terms of giving (customers) what they want on a daily basis” and its stores were “not as nice as I’d like them to be”.

The company’s newly-published results said its 2024 sales had been impacted last year by “challenging on-shelf availability, weakness in our customer experience and in our price position against our competitors”.

It added: “By the end of 2024, availability had started to recover through better supplier collaboration, improved depot picking and delivery accuracy and investment in additional replenishment hours in store.

"Our price position is now more competitive as we invest in ‘Rollback’ pricing to restore ‘Asda Price’ DNA.

"We have invested over £40m of payroll into additional store hours in the second half of 2024 to ensure more colleagues on the shop floor and to open more checkouts throughout the week. As a result, we are starting to see improvements in customer satisfaction.”

This week, Kantar sales figures for 12 weeks to June 15, 2025, showed Asda’s sales were down 1.7 per cent on the same point last year. The figure is part of an improving trend for the business after Kantar recorded sales drops of five per cent and above in the first three months of 2025 but gradual improvements in the figure since then.

The company’s results said declines in market shares have “stabilised”.

It added: “We remain confident that the underlying financial strength of the group provides a platform to return to sales growth in food and start to recover market share through 2025.

“Our Formula for Growth which was launched in Q1 2025 marks the return to a clear, straight-forward strategy which plays to Asda’s established strengths and value credentials.”

An Asda spokesperson said: “Asda’s core business remains strong and profitable, delivering a pre-tax profit of £115 million before exceptional items. The reported overall loss is the result of two significant one-off costs: a £378 million non-cash impairment charge, which reflects updated asset valuations, and £310 million in one-time costs related to ‘Project Future’—our strategic programme to separate Asda’s IT systems from our former owner, Walmart.

