Asda sales drop five per cent as Aldi continues to make ground in supermarket popularity battle

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds-headquarted supermarket chain remains the country’s third largest grocer behind Tesco and Sainsbury’s but continued its recent pattern of falling sales with a five per cent drop for the 12 weeks to February 23, 2025 compared to the same period last year.

According to analysts Kantar, its sales went from £4,848m and a 13.7 per cent share of the supermarket sector in early 2024 to £4,607m and a 12.6 per cent share this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda has launched a turnaround plan under returning boss Allan Leighton in an effort to return it to stable footing and recently reintroduced its Rollback pricing scheme.

Asda has seen sales fall in the opening months of the year

Fourth placed Aldi saw its sales reach £3,762m from a previous £3,586m, with its market share increasing 0.1 per cent to a current 10.3 per cent after an extra 377,000 shoppers came through its doors.

Fifrth-placed Morrisons saw sales rise slightly from £3,098m to £3,120m but its market share dropped from 8.8 per cent to 8.6 per cent.

Tesco held 28.3 per cent of the market in the 12 weeks to February 23, while its sales growth reached its highest since March last year at 5.8 per cent.

Sainsbury’s increased its share to 15.7 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ocado was the fastest-growing retailer for the 10th consecutive month, with spending increasing by 9.6 per cent to hold its share of the market at 1.9 per cent.

Marks & Spencer also continued its growth, with grocery sales climbing by 12.2 per cent across its bricks-and-mortar stores.

The Kantar figures also showed that grocery prices held steady in February despite fears of increases within months as supermarkets wheeled out promotions to hold on to customers.

Grocery price inflation has remained at 3.3 per cnet after falling from 3.7 per cent in December – its highest level since last March, according to analysts Kantar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Items bought on offer by customers now account for 27.6 per cent of sales, a rise of 0.3 percentage points on last year, while premium own-label lines grew 13.3 per cent last month.

Meanwhile, households visited just under five different grocers in February, the lowest level for the month since 2021, partly driven by shoppers making use of loyalty schemes to unlock discounts.

The British Retail Consortium has said it expects food inflation to hit 4 per cent by the second half of the year amid geopolitical tensions and the imminent £7 billion increase in costs from the autumn Budget.

Sally Ball, head of retail at Kantar, said: “Of course, it’s hard to untangle the cost-of-living crisis from any post-Covid analysis, and the other big headline of the past few years has been consumers’ hunt for value.