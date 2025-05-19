Asda signs agreement for store in new Leeds neighbourhood

Asda has signed an agreement for lease for an Asda Express store at PLATFORM_’s Sweetfields development in Leeds’ South Bank.

The new convenience store will occupy a prominent 4,000 sq ft unit within Sweetfields, a 1.3 million sq ft neighbourhood in the South Bank incorporating over 1,350 new homes and 160,000 sq ft of Grade A office and commercial space all set around a new public square.

The store is scheduled to open in early 2027, coinciding with completion of the first building of 451 build-to-rent apartments, which PLATFORM_ is delivering in a joint venture with Housing Growth Partnership. It will provide a valuable local amenity for residents of Sweetfields and the wider neighbourhood.

Sweetfields is set to transform a key site in South Bank, delivering high-quality homes along with thoughtfully integrated community spaces. As part of the project, PLATFORM_ is also reinstating The Commercial Inn pub — a local landmark with deep historical significance.

Asda’s headquarters is just minutes from the Sweetfields site, making this a particularly significant location for the brand.

John Mutton, Head of Acquisitions at Asda, said, “We are pleased to be opening a new Asda Express at PLATFORM_’s Sweetfields development, further expanding our presence. This site is particularly significant for us given its proximity to our head office in Leeds, and it reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering Asda’s unbeatable value to the communities we serve.

"We look forward to bringing our Express format to residents at Sweetfields and supporting the wider regeneration of the South Bank area.”

Kevin Watson, Operations and Commercial Director at PLATFORM_ , said, “It’s fantastic to be welcoming Asda Express to Sweetfields. As with all our developments, we aim to deliver more than just homes — we’re creating communities where people have everything they need close to hand.