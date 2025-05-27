Asda temporarily halts plan for driver-facing 'spy' cameras in home delivery vans

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company had been considering the use of the cameras on the grounds that it would improve driver safety.

Under the plan, cameras would be operational while delivery van engines were running and Asda argued that the technology would better protect drivers by being able to demonstrate that in the event of an accident they were not on a mobile phone.

The Times reported that the technology would include an artificial intelligence “driver distraction system” able to analyse driver movements and give a voice warning if there was a safety concern, such as signs of tiredness.

But the GMB union argued that the technology would amount to a “severe breach of privacy”, with one unnamed Asda driver describing the cameras as an effective “spy in the cab”.

Asda is understood to have made a decision to temporarily pause moving forward with the plan was made independently of the GMB union raising its concerns about the plan but Asda has indicated it will take on board the feedback it has received about the idea.

It is yet to conduct any trial of the technology.

A spokesperson for Asda said: "This proposal did not reach the operational stage and has been paused while we focus on other projects.

"Colleague safety remains of paramount importance and we continue to look at how technology can be used to keep colleagues safe across our business."

The union told The Times it was “really pleased that Asda has listened to our feedback and have indefinitely halted the driver distraction system trial. This is a huge win for GMB drivers.”

Asda has been struggling in recent times and in November then-chairman Lord Stuart Rose admitted the private equity-backed business had “slightly lost the plot” on giving customers what they want and stores were “not as nice as I’d like them to be”

It is in the process of attempting to turn around its fortunes under returning boss Allan Leighton, with a strategy based around more competitive pricing.

In January, Asda brought back its Rollback pricing scheme which saw the prices of 4,000 products slashed by an average of 25 per cent.

It said at the time plans to continue to add thousands of new products to Rollback at regular intervals during the year as it looks to move its entire range to a new low “Asda Price”.

The company has also been trialling the replacement of its Asda Living clothing stores with concept stores named after its clothing range George.

An Asda spokesperson said last month: “We have a clear plan to drive improvements in key areas like price, availability and service and since January our price investment has opened a 3-6 per cent advantage over competitors.