Asda to trial automated age verification at self-checkouts in its Pudsey store

Asda is trialling the system at its stores in Pudsey and Stevenage.

Customers in Asda’s Pudsey and Stevenage stores can use privacy preserving age estimation technology when purchasing alcohol, which works via a camera in the self-checkout screen to estimate a customer’s age, from this week.

The initiative is part of a Home Office test to allow the trial of technologies that can assist in the requirement for age verification in the retail sale of alcohol.

Shoppers purchasing alcohol can look at a camera to verify their age before completing their purchase. If the system detects a customer looks younger than 25, they can prove their age through the Yoti and Post Office EasyID apps. .

Those who do not wish to use the digital system at the self-checkouts have the option to show their ID to an Asda staff member instead.

The trial is in partnership with checkout technology firm NCR and digital identity network Yoti, which allows people to pass an age threshold in seconds without the need for an ID document or human intervention.

It will run until the end of May and the technology will only be used for the purchase of alcohol products during the trial.

Geri Hebberd, senior director of retail innovation at Asda, said: “We know how time pressed some of our customers are, so we always want to make things quicker and easier for them when they shop with us.

"We are excited to be the first retailer in the UK to test this new technology and are looking forward to seeing what our customers think of the trial.

"The use of this software will enable colleagues to focus on serving customers and make sure they have an excellent experience whilst in store.”

Digital identity software is the latest technology to be tested in Asda’s Stevenage store, as the grocer will also trial the use of sensors to help quickly detect things like the need to open more checkouts at peak times to manage queues.

