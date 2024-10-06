Asda's Morley store receives upgrade as part of supermarket chain's £50m investment
As part of a program announced in June, 50 larger stores will receive major upgrades – with these changes having already been made to the Morley store.
The upgrades include the addition of new modern fixtures, graphics and feature lighting to the George department, as well as a new foyer design and revamp.
Ian Brackenbury, senior director of construction and implementation, at Asda, said: “Customer experience is always a priority for us, and we regularly look at how we can enhance stores to meet the needs of our shoppers. Through this significant investment, we are bringing new and exciting services to customers while also upgrading the existing components of our established stores.”
New seasonal aisles and new look counters have also been added to the store, as well as new flooring and lighting and parcel services drop-off points.
As part of the wider programme, all 170 stores – including the Morley store – will receive a refreshed exterior and interior decoration These stores will also receive re-decorated trolley bays, new signage, improved toilet facilities and exterior landscaping work.
