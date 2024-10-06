Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a program announced in June, 50 larger stores will receive major upgrades – with these changes having already been made to the Morley store.

The upgrades include the addition of new modern fixtures, graphics and feature lighting to the George department, as well as a new foyer design and revamp.

Ian Brackenbury, senior director of construction and implementation, at Asda, said: “Customer experience is always a priority for us, and we regularly look at how we can enhance stores to meet the needs of our shoppers. Through this significant investment, we are bringing new and exciting services to customers while also upgrading the existing components of our established stores.”

Supermarket chain Asda has announced that it has completed a series of upgrades to its store in Morley as part of a £50m investment across 170 of its UK stores.

New seasonal aisles and new look counters have also been added to the store, as well as new flooring and lighting and parcel services drop-off points.