It has created a digital e-conveyancing platform and pay scheme, which means property transactions happen without delays.

This has cut the average time it takes to buy a property in Australia to just five weeks, and also helped people remortgaging.

Now around 90 per cent of property sales in Down Under are done through the Pexa platform, and it has become part of the country’s core infrastructure.

It has similar ambitions in the UK, tackling the tricky sales process which takes on average between three and just months.

“If you look at how Australia has moved forward compared to us, it just shows the opportunity of using our knowledge to help transform the whole buying and selling process,” managing director Simon Wright told The Yorkshire Post.

Simon Wright managing director of Pexa, which has set up its base in Leeds. | YP

“This will help the government’s mission for moving forward with the property market but also building more homes, putting more people in homes and really creating the infrastructure to help and support that.”

Pexa set up its UK headquarters in Leeds in 2021, and now employs 400 people in the region.

Mr Wright said that the news that Bank of England and the FCA were committing to the city, played a massive part in convincing Pexa that the Yorkshire city was right for them.

“It’s the second largest professional, financial services sector, outside of London,” he explained.

“If you think about how we are going to grow, it’s going to be through lenders and conveyancers.

“What’s also important is the Bank of England. As I was making my decision about where to come and where to base ourselves, the announcements about the Bank of England committing to move and make it its northern hub was a key factor.”

Pexa’s settlement scheme, which allows the payments to go through simultaneously, is worked on through the Bank, so this connection was vital.

Mr Wright explained that the firm always looked to hire new staff from Yorkshire, adding: “I want us to grow here.”

“There’s a real connection and affiliation to the North within our leadership team,” he said.

