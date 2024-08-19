Leeds Digital Festival: Full programme of events announced as festival prepares for its ninth year in the city

The full programme of events has now lanched for the festival, which is set to take place from 16 to 27 September across various venues in and around Leeds, including NEXUS at the University of Leeds, Platform, Avenue HQ and Howard Assembly Room.

Now in its ninth successive year, one of the themes of the 2024 Festival will focus on how the event drives the upskilling and recruitment of workers across Leeds City Region’s booming tech scene. The event also aims to “inspire and encourage” collaboration, highlighting the strength of the tech economy in the city to a global audience.

The full schedule is now available on the Leeds Digital Festival website.

Stuart Clarke MBE, festival director at Leeds Digital Festival.

Commenting on the launch, Stuart Clarke MBE, festival director, said: "As we gear up for our ninth year, Leeds Digital Festival continues to promote, celebrate and showcase the best of the tech industry in our region.

"This year, we have a strong focus on exciting development in AI but will be covering everything from establishing a challenger bank from scratch using Microsoft Cloud technologies, to a women in technology breakfast event featuring some of the city’s leading and most successful female tech entrepreneurs.”

Delegates can attend the Festival in person or virtually with events from the region's leading digital organisations, including PEXA, BJSS, Leeds Building Society, Planet Sport, Audacia, Amazon Web Services and Accenture.

The Festival will also feature the annual Leeds Digital Careers Fair on September 24 at Leeds Arena. This event will showcase over 100 employers and training providers and expect over 4,000 attendees.