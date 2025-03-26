Axon Moore joins CorpAcq following acquisition

Recruitment consultancy Axon Moore has joined the CorpAcq portfolio following the acquisition of a majority stake by the investment firm.

The company specialises in supporting ambitious businesses in recruiting exceptional c-suite leaders and building dynamic teams. Its recent financial performances have been strong, recording an 11 per cent annual increase in revenues in FY24. This has been driven by an increasing demand from businesses seeking the very best talent to accelerate growth.

Founded in 2006 by Simon Orange, CorpAcq is a private investor that backs well-established, stable, and cash-generative SMEs across the UK. Its portfolio includes over 40 companies, delivering strong organic growth, with combined revenues of £697m and adjusted EBITDA of £119m in FY23.

Earlier this year, CorpAcq secured investment from European private equity firm TDR Capital to support future acquisitions. This latest deal aligns with CorpAcq’s long-term strategy of partnering with established businesses that are led by solid management teams and can demonstrate strong financial performance.

Mark Turley and David Moore (L-R)

The Axon Moore leadership team will remain in place, while joining the CorpAcq portfolio will give them access to expertise and resources from the larger group as they look to continue their significant recent growth.

David Moore, CEO and founder of Axon Moore, said: “This partnership is a major milestone for us. For decades we’ve been helping people achieve more - supporting ambitious businesses on their growth trajectories and placing the best talent into career-defining roles. We have a deep understanding of the pressures that high-growth businesses are under, and the pace and commitment they need from their partners.