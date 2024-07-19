Balancing work and childcare during summer holidays is no easy task - but supportive employers can help: Lisa Shepherd

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This delicate balancing act, especially with businesses increasingly embracing flexible working models, reveals both the potential and limitations of flexible working.

The Biskery, a Leeds-based company known for its personalised and branded biscuits and dedication to quality, serves as an example of how businesses can support working parents.

Founded by Saskia Roskam and myself, The Biskery embraces a family-friendly ethos, demonstrating that businesses can thrive while supporting their employees' work-life balance. The approach shows that small adjustments and understanding can make a significant difference in the lives of working parents.

The Biskery team outside their Leeds HQ

We started the baking venture as new mums out of necessity to balance work and motherhood better. For many, it does not add up with expensive and limited childcare options and 12 weeks school holidays versus 20 days annual leave. Especially the summer break, which often translates to heightened stress for working parents who must juggle professional responsibilities and childcare.

Flexible working accommodates varying personal circumstances, allowing parents to be present for their children during crucial moments. However flexible working does not eliminate the challenge of finding suitable childcare during summer.

Many parents piece together a patchwork of solutions, from summer camps and family support to taking turns with partners. While these strategies offer some respite, they come with their own challenges.

Employers play a critical role in addressing these challenges. Businesses must not only offer flexible working options but also create a culture of understanding and support. This means recognising the unique pressures of summer holidays and being proactive in providing solutions. Offering additional leave options, creating on-site childcare facilities, or partnering with local providers for discounts can make a substantial difference.

Communication and empathy from management are vital. Employees should feel comfortable discussing childcare challenges without fear of judgment. By normalising these conversations, businesses can alleviate some stress associated with balancing work and childcare, and in return get committed employees who feel motivated to do their best work.

Government policies providing affordable and accessible childcare during summer months are also essential. Public investment in high-quality childcare services can relieve some pressure on working parents and ensure children have enriching, safe environments during holidays.

Ultimately, while flexible working offers a promising framework for managing work-life balance, it is not a cure-all for summer holiday challenges. A multifaceted approach, involving employers, government, and community support, is necessary to address the needs of working parents. By acknowledging complexities and providing comprehensive support, we can move towards a more balanced and equitable system benefiting both employees and their families.

