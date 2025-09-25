A North Yorkshire village’s last remaining pub has been registered as a community asset amid fears it could be sold off for housing.

North Yorkshire Council has accepted an application from the parish council in Barton, near Richmond, to add the Half Moon Inn to its list of assets of community value.

The pub is owned by Punch Taverns, which put the premises up for sale last year.

Since then, the pub in Silver Street has been run successfully by a group of local residents under a short-term lease.

The Half Moon Inn in Barton. Photo: Google.

Members of the community offered to buy the pub, but the sale fell through.

The parish council said in its application: “The pub remains for sale, and our concern remains that if the pub is sold to a residential property developer, or to a buyer intent on running the pub down over time to achieve the same outcome, then it is difficult to envisage the village ever getting the pub back.”

A previous application to register the Half Moon as a community asset was rejected after Punch Taverns submitted an objection.

In the new application, the council highlighted the different community uses of the pub.

These include hosting meetings of the leek club which, as well as holding an annual leek show, also organises events such as a duck race and Easter egg hunt.

The pub also hosts gatherings of local cricket teams, military veterans and the lcoal bell ringers group.

The application added: “The Half Moon Inn is the last pub in our village.

“It is a historic building central to the village’s cultural heritage and architectural character. Socially, it is the beating heart of our village and a symbol of our community spirit.

“It provides a focal point for community activity, and gives a sense of belonging for many who live here. It has served as a central gathering place for villagers for decades, fostering social connections and a sense of community.

“The Half Moon Inn is a genuine community hub – important for all sections of the community.”

A report by council officers, recommending that the pub be added to the community asset register, concluded: “The pub has been part of village life for many years, offering a central and accessible space for social interaction and community events.

“The pub was currently open for business and reported to be profitable. The pub was for sale.

“The nomination suggests there is a strong local support for the pubs continued operation, including support from local groups. It is the only pub in the village of Barton, and alternative venues are limited, reinforcing its value as a social hub.”

The listing means the community can be involved in the sale and would get the first chance to make an offer.