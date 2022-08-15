'Bear' hunts fresh opportunity following departure from North Yorkshire gastropub

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam acquired the business, formerly Carriages, out of administration in 2020 with business partner John Dixon. Following £100k of investment and extensive renovations, The Bear at Carriages opened in summer 2020 against the backdrop of multiple lockdowns.

Sam Pullan said: “After two years of success in Knaresborough, it’s time for me to seek out new and exciting opportunities elsewhere in the region whether that’s working with some of the finest chef’s that Yorkshire has to offer or staging my own public chef demos at food festivals to inspire others.

“Being creative is the foundation of what drives me to be a better restaurateur and chef and having created something really special with the Bear at Carriages, I now want to move in a totally new direction and start afresh with something equally unique and different that further enhances Yorkshire’s hospitality reputation and provides a new challenge for me personally.

Sam Pullan at North Yorkshire Food and Drink Festival

“I wish John and the remaining team all the best for the future.”

Earlier this year, Sam was shortlisted as Harrogate Hospitality Chef of the Year.

Organised by the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association, the awards are one of the region’s longest running and were the first to be held after lockdown.