Beelivery is seeking 50,000 drivers, including new recruits in Harrogate

Beelivery is looking for 50,000 new drivers

Launched in 2015, the company specialises in providing quick delivery of essential or emergency groceries within an hour.

The business is looking for new drivers nationwide. As the demand escalates, particular areas of interest for new recruits include Dorchester, London, Cambridge, Harrogate, Salisbury, Shrewsbury, Darlington, Inverness and Hereford.

A spokesman said: "The flexible nature of the service means it can fit around childcare, those starting new businesses, or people who have existing part-time jobs but want to earn extra income.

"All they need to do to sign up is be registered as self-employed, own a smartphone and have a means of transportation, such as a car, bike, scooter or motorcycle.

Lee Parkinson, co-Founder and CEO of Beelivery, said : “We want to provide UK workers with the opportunity to bolster their earnings- completely on their own terms.

"We recently secured a £4.5 million investment which demonstrates growing demand within the convenience market. We are investing this money to accelerate the business and further drive demand, which in turn means higher earnings for new and existing drivers.

"The recruitment drive along with the funding aims to assert Beelivery as the leader in the on-demand sector.”