Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Begbies Traynor said that “increased employment costs and the prospect of higher for longer interest rates” are likely to extend the period of high business insolvency levels, which began in the wake of the pandemic.

The comments come after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a rise in Employers’ national insurance contributions in the Autumn Budget, as well as a lowering of the threshold at which businesses begin paying the contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chancellor’s plan will see these rates increased in a bid to balance increased spending in areas including education and the NHS.

Changes in employment costs brought about in last month’s Budget could leave more companies facing insolvency, Begbies Traynor has warned. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Begbies Traynor said it also expects its own business to be hit from April, adding: “The increase in employer national insurance rates announced by the UK Government in its Budget on October 30 will impact our business from April 2025.

“We estimate the combination of lowering the earnings threshold at which employers start paying national insurance contributions, together with the increase in rate will in aggregate increase our employment costs by around £1.25m per annum.”

The company added that it was “reviewing options” to mitigate the impact where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Begbies Traynor also said that it expects any rise in businesses facing insolvency to increase the need for its services.

This comes as the company announced that it had seen revenue and adjusted profit before tax rise by around 16 per cent for the six months ending October 31.

The firm also announced that it had seen free cash flow increase by around eight per cent.

Ric Traynor, executive chairman of Begbies Traynor Group plc, said: "We have made a very good start to the year with double digit growth in revenue and profits driven by positive momentum across the group."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Begbies Traynor also posted a net debt of £3.8m as of October 2024. It said this reflected acquisition earn out payments of £4.1m, share buy-backs of £0.8m and dividends of £2.0m

The firm reported net debt of £1.4m in April of this year and net cash of £1.1m as of October 2023.

The company added that it was “confident of delivering market expectations for the full year to April 30 2025”, which would extend its “ten year financial track record of profitably growing the business”.

The firm will report its half year results for the six months ended October 31 on Tuesday, December 10 2024.