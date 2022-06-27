Begbies Traynor, which has office in Leeds, completes acquisition of Budworth Hardcastle

Budworth Hardcastle is a firm of chartered surveyors employing 18 staff in offices in Northampton, Kettering and Peterborough. The business will integrate with Eddisons, the group's property division, which has existing regional offices in Bury St Edmunds, Huntingdon, Northampton and Peterborough.
In a statement, Begbies said: "The Budworth Hardcastle team provide valuation, commercial property agency and building consultancy services to a wide range of regional clients, which aligns with the group's current service offering and strengthens our regional presence."
"The acquisition is in line with our strategy, as the Budworth Hardcastle team will strengthen Eddisons' existing offering and footprint in Eastern England, and follows the recent acquisitions of Daniells Harrison (January 2022) and Fernie Greaves (October 2021) which augmented our south coast and Yorkshire presences.
Anthony Spencer, Director at Eddisons, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome the Budworth Hardcastle team to Eddisons, which extends our footprint in Eastern England. They are a highly experienced team with a proven track record in delivering high quality professional advice. We continue to seek further opportunities for expansion across the UK."
Ric Traynor, Executive Chairman of Begbies Traynor Group plc, which has an office in Leeds, commented: "The acquisition of Budworth Hardcastle is in line with our strategy to develop our property advisory and transactional services division, by increasing both its scale and market position, as well as the scope of its service offering and geographical coverage. Budworth Hardcastle has excellent relationships with a broad range of clients which have been developed over many years and we are very much looking forward to working with them."