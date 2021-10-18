Benchmark Holdings upgrades profit forecast for 2021

The Sheffield-based aquaculture biotechnology business said that following positive financial results in the third quarter of 2021, it had maintained this momentum in Q4 across its three business areas.

The board attributed the performance to a strong commercial focus, disciplined cost control and further recovery in the company’s end markets.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, whilst still subject to audit, the group's adjusted EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be significantly ahead of the current market consensus which is £15.9m.

Benchmark upgrades its profit forecast.

Trond Williksen, CEO, said: “We are pleased by the continuing momentum in the business, which reflects the benefits of our clear commercial focus, having streamlined the organisation, our continued disciplined approach to cost control and good demand for our products in our recovering markets.