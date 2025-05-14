Big event atmosphere to arrive at The Coronation Inn and Myton Hose Farm following exciting refurbishments

Middlesborough’s The Coronation Inn and The Myton House Farm will be relaunched under new sports concept Grandstand, with new market-leading big screen technology, menus, and events

Two Middlesborough pubs, The Coronation Inn and The Myton House Farm, are undergoing an exciting refurbishment, becoming two of the first Marston’s pubs to reopen as a ‘Grandstand’ sports pub.

The much-loved community pubs will be transformed with new features including the very best technology to guarantee each visit rivals a stadium experience. Both pubs will be reopening to locals on Friday 23rd May.

New market-leading technology is being installed including new 3-metre-long, and 1.8-metre-tall screens, with state-of-the-art sound systems, and flexible tiered seating, to guarantee a good view of the action. Outdoor bars with screens will be added and the all-new Marston’s ‘Order & Pay’ app will now allow locals to order from their tables, making sure they’re never missing a minute of the action.

Sketch of the new Grandstand concept pubs

The Coronation Inn and The Myton House Farm will be decorated with local sports memorabilia and is on the hunt for photographs and merchandise giving pub-goers the chance to fill the walls and celebrate the achievements of local sports stars and teams, past and present.

Both pubs will show all key sporting fixtures; including rugby, cricket, tennis, F1, darts, horse racing, you name it, they will show it! Regulation dart boards and pool tables will provide entertainment well after the final whistle, with new competition leagues, and ‘free to play’ recreational sessions taking place throughout the week.

A full calendar of events will include weekly live music every Friday and Saturday evening, regular quizzes and monthly ‘rock-and-roll’ bingo, meaning there will always be something going on at the new local.

A new range of bar food will also be introduced, perfect for half-time and larger groups. The new ‘Match Day’ menu will feature hand-held bites including Pukka pies, sausage rolls and pasties and will sit alongside a full menu of all-time favourite pub classics, including fish and chips, burgers and super Sunday roasts.

A new concept sports bar: Grandstand

All draught beer will be available in 2-pint cups and locals will be able to enjoy 10% off pre-match pints, for 1 hour before kick-off.

There will also be the chance for local sports teams to get their hands on a ‘Black Card’, securing them endless chips when they visit for team drinks, and even more rewards if they win their game.

The new Grandstand concept has been introduced after industry research* revealed that 8.5M consumers have watched sports games at the pub, and 86% of sports fans saying that they watch games at sports pubs due to a livelier atmosphere, better screens, and sound, and connecting with friends and family.

Marston’s picked The Coronation Inn and Myton House Farm as two of the first pubs to receive the Grandstand makeover, due to their involvement with local sports teams, community groups and charities. The refurbishment will create a new and exciting proposition for local sports fans from Middlesborough and beyond.

The Coronation Inn’s Partner, Geoff Hughes, said: “We are so excited to be chosen as one of the first locals to re-open as a Grandstand pub. We know our locals are sporting mad and can’t wait to be able to offer them the best possible experience when they can visit us again in a couple of weeks’ time.”

The Myton House Farm’s General Manager, Courtney Lewis, said: “We will have some amazing new technology, food and drink offers and events, and we want as many local people to be featured on our walls as possible. We can’t wait to welcome all our regulars and some new faces in, to see the new and improved Myton House Farm!”