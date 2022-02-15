Birstall-based Yorkshire Building Services is acquired in management buyout deal

Birstall based Yorkshire Building Services, which was founded in 1992, predominantly carries out work in the commercial and industrial sectors.

The company’s 65-strong team works for clients throughout the UK providing a range of mechanical heating, ventilation, air conditioning systems, electrical installations, building management and maintenance services.

The buyout was led by David Broadhurst and Mark Peat, who are now both majority shareholders in the business, along with Tim Anderson and Darren Hill, who have also increased their share.

(left to right) Paul Harrison, Dave Broadhurst, Mark Peat, Darren Hill, Dave Broadhurst, Dale Coleman, Dave Broadhurst and Cathy Cook.

Former directors, Andrew Sutcliffe and Paul Harrison, who themselves completed a management buyout of the firm in 2007, will continue to work in the business for the foreseeable future.

The buyers were advised by Cathy Cook, from the Leeds office of Yorkshire based solicitors LCF Law, and Dale Coleman from accountants Ford Campbell Freedman provided accountancy, financial and strategic advice. Adrian Ballam from Ward Hadaway advised the sellers.

Mr Broadhurst said: “Over the last 30 years Yorkshire Building Services has established a superb reputation for the breadth of projects we work on and the practical approach to the design and innovative engineering solutions that we offer. Our extensive client base now includes the likes of M&S, Waitrose & Partners, Morrisons, Royal Mail and a recent introduction into public sector work.

“Both Andrew and Paul have been key to this and have always strived to lead a well-run business that offers an industry leading standard of service. The buyout comes at a time when the business is thriving, and we are working on a vast range of exciting and innovative projects throughout the UK including DWP Job Centres, HSBC data centres, MOJ covid reduction works and local authority leisure centres.”

Cathy Cook, who is a partner within LCF Law’s corporate department, said: “After completing a management buyout themselves, Andrew and Paul knew the importance of succession planning, and in recent years had already taken steps to pave the way for the new shareholders.