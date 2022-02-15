Yorkshire-based Stuart Coupland has secured further growth of Coupland Leather, thanks in part to the company’s growing popularity in the US, Dubai, Hong Kong, Belgium and Australia.

A spokesman said: "Formed at the beginning of the first Covid lockdown in 2020, Coupland Leather has repeatedly gone from strength to strength and through savvy investment, strategic marketing and building new partnerships, is set to continue this trend.

Coupland Leather has donated handcrafted products to support the Butterwick Hospice and Great North Air Ambulance, and adding a donation service to the checkout of its website for MAIN, a North East autism charity.

Mr Coupland added: “2021 was an exciting year for us, seeing huge growth in brand awareness. This year, our focus will be similar – we’re attending some great events and expos, I’m currently designing some new purses and handbags to add to our range, and we will focus heavily on the wedding and corporate gifting market.”

Coupland Leather already has partnerships with Araminta Campbell, Teesside Airport (Rejoy), House of Zana, Alnwick Gardens, Master Debonair, and the Engravers Guild, as well as selling through its website.