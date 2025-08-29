Blacks Solicitors advised SHS UK Investments on latest acquisition as part of Liverpool regeneration

Leading Leeds-based law firm, Blacks Solicitors, has advised SHS UK Investments Ltd on the £3.65 million acquisition of a historic building in the heart of Liverpool to support regeneration.

As part of the city’s development and re-designation plans, the upper floors of the 24,000 sq foot landmark site will be transformed into state-of-the-art apartments, delivering 24 contemporary smart-homes to align with local housing development goals. The transaction involved acquiring the freehold building subject to retail leases and securing planning permission to convert the vacant upper floors into apartments on behalf of SHS UK Investments Ltd.

Headed up by Marcus Kaye and Lucy Storey, the Real Estate team provided expert advice on multiple aspects of the deal, including the transaction structure, exclusivity agreement, conditional contract, occupational leases, planning permission and addressing issues related to the property title and planning conditions. The acquisition required collaborative communication, thanks to Blacks’ cross service offering, specialist legal advice was provided from the Real Estate, Planning and Construction teams to advise the client on the complexities of the acquisition.

Marcus Kaye, Partner in the Real Estate team at Blacks, said: “We are delighted to have supported our longstanding client, SHS UK Investments Ltd, in successfully completing this transaction. It has been a pleasure to work with Cem Ulker and the team at LVP Investments who oversaw the construction and sourced the property for SHS UK Investments, on the regeneration and development of a historic project in the heart of the city.”

Credit_ Blacks Solicitors supports SHS UK Investments on Liverpool regeneration

The building, with upper floors formerly occupied by clothing retailer Blacks Outdoor and the ground floor currently let to a jewellery showroom and Holland & Barrett, was sold by freeholder Sara & Hossein Asset Holdings Ltd, advised by Eversheds Sutherland.

Founded in 2022, LVP Investments is a property development & sourcing firm that assists clients in acquiring high-yield assets. The company specialises in refurbishment and conversion projects and operates from offices in Manchester and London. With a proven track record, LVP Investments is recognized for unlocking value in overlooked properties.

Cem Ulker, Portfolio Manager at LVP Investments, added: “We take pride in developing contemporary homes that seamlessly blend heritage with innovation. By integrating smart home systems and using high-end finishes, we ensure that these residences meet modern standards while preserving the unique character of the original building. It’s been a pleasure to work with Blacks again to complete this acquisition.”

Blacks’ 28 strong Real Estate team supports developers, investors, landlords and occupiers across the UK with specialist knowledge in residential development, energy, commercial development, holiday and home parks, banking and property finance, telecoms, property litigation, planning and leasehold enfranchisement.