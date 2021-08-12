Boohoo to create 5,000 UK jobs in £500m investment

Boohoo sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products aimed at 16 to 40-year olds

The fashion firm, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, has expanded rapidly since launching in 2006 and now trades from 13 brands.

In order to meet growing demand, it plans to obtain additional warehouse space and invest in technology to help its operations become more efficient.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boohoo' s chief executive, John Lyttle, said: "The growth this business has experienced over the last 15 years has been phenomenal.

"It has not been without its challenges, but it is right to celebrate the significant contributions the company makes to the towns and communities where we operate. The investments we have planned will help us to continue our growth, increasing our customer base both at home and abroad, adding even more value as we do so.

"All of this has only been possible because of the amazing people who form our Boohoo family. I am so proud of the way they rise to every challenge and I look forward to growing together as we cement our position as leaders in global fashion e-commerce."

Last September Boohoo accepted all the recommendations of an independent review that found major failings in its supply chain in England after newspaper allegations about unacceptable working conditions and low pay in factories in the Leicester area.