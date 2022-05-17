Beechwood Veterinary Group is establishing a state-of-the-art facility at Temple House in Seacroft.

A spokesman said: “The additional operating space will enable Beechwood Vets to offer laparoscopy, or keyhole surgery, providing a minimally invasive alternative to a traditional spay surgery, as well as procedures like biopsies of the liver, kidneys and intestines.

Members of the Beechwood Vets team. Back row, left to right, practice manager Kelly Mann, deputy head nurse Kerry Nicholson, head receptionist Andrea Gaunt and, front, clinical director Louise Mallinson with Freddie the Labrador.

“The practice will also have a dedicated room to provide a calm, quiet space for clients and their pets during difficult times, bringing comfort to owners whose pets are receiving end-of-life care.”

Funding for the expansion has been provided by VetPartners, a York-based veterinary group. The relocation will lead to the recruitment of new team members, including vets and nurses. Following the opening of the new practice, Beechwood’s previous sites at Crossgates, and Chapel Allerton will remain open as branch surgeries for routine healthcare, along with the other surgeries in Beeston and Garforth.

Beechwood Vets Clinical Director Louise Mallinson said: “We will be able to offer a much better service at the new practice as there is much more space for improved facilities and it will be much more comfortable for clients and patients.