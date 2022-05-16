Holiday pods business with hot tubs on edge of North York Moors National Park gains funding boost

Shire Stays, situated on Cliff Farm close to the North York Moors National Park, has developed two holiday pods on its estate.

The pods are built into the ground and fully equipped with fitted bedrooms, en-suite bathrooms, kitchen areas and king-sized beds.

The HSBC UK supported lets can fit between two to six guests at a time. Each pod has its own private hot tub, along with skylights integrated into the pods.

A farm in Pickering, North Yorkshire, has secured a six-figure funding package from HSBC UK to support premise development and growth of its holiday let business.

The new premises on the 150-acre farm enables the business to diversify its revenue stream, as well as creating new jobs.

Rob Scalding, Managing Director at Shire Stays said: “The development of these holiday lets at Cliff Farm will provide a diversified income stream for us, while allowing customers to have direct access to the North York Moors.

"We’ve already had some fantastic feedback from our guests and there has been a demand from across the UK. We look forward to welcoming more guests on to our farm in months to come.”

Simon Harget, Agriculture Relationship Manager at HSBC UK, added: “We’re delighted to have supported Cliff Farm with the diversification of its business, providing high quality holiday lets for customers. The funding with allow Cliff Farm to continue building its business and create a sustainable future.”