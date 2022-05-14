With Yorkshire’s rich history, it’s no wonder the region is home to a variety of antique shops.
Here is a list of the best antique shops in Yorkshire according to Google reviews.
27 West Park Antiques and Home Interiors, Harrogate
This shop has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 197 reviews.
Address: 27 West Park, Harrogate, HG1 1BJ.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 5.30pm
Sunday: 10am to 5pm
Montpellier Mews Antique Market, Harrogate
This antique shop has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 60 reviews.
Address: 11 Montpellier Street, Harrogate, HG1 2TQ.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 5pm
Sunday: 11am to 4pm
The Red House Antique Centre, York
The shop has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 120 reviews.
Address: The Red House, 1 Duncombe Place, York, YO1 7ED.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm
Chris Holmes Antiques, Knaresborough
The shop has a rating of five stars on Google with 20 reviews.
Address: 22-24 Finkle Street, Knaresborough, HG5 8AA.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 11am to 4pm (appointment only)
Sundays: 12pm to 3pm (appointment only)
Three Tuns Antiques, Thirsk
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 29 reviews.
Address: Three Tuns Yard, Thirsk, YO7 1LH.
Opening hours:
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Saturday: 10am to 4pm
Sundays: Closed
Antiques at the Mill, Bradford
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 198 reviews.
Address: Cullingworth Mills, Greenside Lane, Cullingworth, Bradford, BD13 5AB.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 5pm
Sundays: 10am to 4pm
Cellar Antiques, Hawes
The shop has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 10 reviews.
Address: Main Street, Hawes, DL8 3QL.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 5pm
Sundays: 11am to 4pm
Hebden Bridge Antiques Centre
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 190 reviews.
Address: The Old Police Station, Hope Street, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8AG.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Barnsley Antiques Centre
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 206 reviews.
Address: The Basement, 16 Doncaster Road, Barnsley, S70 1TH.
Donkey’s Years Antiques Centre, Knaresborough
The shop has a rating of 4.4 stars with 131 reviews.
Address: 9 Silver Street, Knaresborough, HG5 8AJ.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm
Sundays: 10am to 4pm
Magistrates Market, Pontefract
This shop has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 164 reviews.
Address: The Old Court House, 2 Front Street, Pontefract, WF8 1BP.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday: 10am to 5pm
Sundays: Closed
The Antiques Centre, York
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 353 reviews.
Address: 41 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AW.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 9.30am to 5pm
Cawthorne Antiques and Collections Centre, Barnsley
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 233 reviews.
Address: 2 Church Street, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4HP.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Beverley Antiques and Collectors Emporium
This shop has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 146 reviews.
Address: 11 Butcher Row, Beverley, HU17 0AA.
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday: 10am to 5pm
Saturdays: 9.30am to 5pm
Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Elsecar Antiques Centre, Barnsley
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 348 reviews.
Address: Building 18, Heritage Centre, Wath Road, Elsecar, Barnsley, S74 8HJ.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm
Whitby Antiques and Collectables Emporium
The shop has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 157 reviews.
Address: Halls Place, 6 Flowergate, Whitby, YO21 3BA.
Opening hours:
Monday to Sunday: 10.30am to 4.30pm