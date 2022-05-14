With Yorkshire’s rich history, it’s no wonder the region is home to a variety of antique shops.

Here is a list of the best antique shops in Yorkshire according to Google reviews.

27 West Park Antiques and Home Interiors, Harrogate

Chris Holmes Antique in Harrogate.

This shop has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 197 reviews.

Address: 27 West Park, Harrogate, HG1 1BJ.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 5.30pm

Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Montpellier Mews Antique Market, Harrogate

This antique shop has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 60 reviews.

Address: 11 Montpellier Street, Harrogate, HG1 2TQ.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 5pm

Sunday: 11am to 4pm

The Red House Antique Centre, York

The shop has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 120 reviews.

Address: The Red House, 1 Duncombe Place, York, YO1 7ED.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Chris Holmes Antiques, Knaresborough

The shop has a rating of five stars on Google with 20 reviews.

Address: 22-24 Finkle Street, Knaresborough, HG5 8AA.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 11am to 4pm (appointment only)

Sundays: 12pm to 3pm (appointment only)

Three Tuns Antiques, Thirsk

It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 29 reviews.

Address: Three Tuns Yard, Thirsk, YO7 1LH.

Opening hours:

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Saturday: 10am to 4pm

Sundays: Closed

Antiques at the Mill, Bradford

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 198 reviews.

Address: Cullingworth Mills, Greenside Lane, Cullingworth, Bradford, BD13 5AB.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 5pm

Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Cellar Antiques, Hawes

The shop has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 10 reviews.

Address: Main Street, Hawes, DL8 3QL.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 5pm

Sundays: 11am to 4pm

Hebden Bridge Antiques Centre

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 190 reviews.

Address: The Old Police Station, Hope Street, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8AG.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Barnsley Antiques Centre

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 206 reviews.

Address: The Basement, 16 Doncaster Road, Barnsley, S70 1TH.

Donkey’s Years Antiques Centre, Knaresborough

The shop has a rating of 4.4 stars with 131 reviews.

Address: 9 Silver Street, Knaresborough, HG5 8AJ.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Sundays: 10am to 4pm

Magistrates Market, Pontefract

This shop has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 164 reviews.

Address: The Old Court House, 2 Front Street, Pontefract, WF8 1BP.

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 10am to 5pm

Sundays: Closed

The Antiques Centre, York

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 353 reviews.

Address: 41 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AW.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9.30am to 5pm

Cawthorne Antiques and Collections Centre, Barnsley

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 233 reviews.

Address: 2 Church Street, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4HP.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Beverley Antiques and Collectors Emporium

This shop has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 146 reviews.

Address: 11 Butcher Row, Beverley, HU17 0AA.

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 10am to 5pm

Saturdays: 9.30am to 5pm

Sundays: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Elsecar Antiques Centre, Barnsley

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 348 reviews.

Address: Building 18, Heritage Centre, Wath Road, Elsecar, Barnsley, S74 8HJ.

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Whitby Antiques and Collectables Emporium

The shop has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 157 reviews.

Address: Halls Place, 6 Flowergate, Whitby, YO21 3BA.

Opening hours: