Booths issues statement on future of Yorkshire stores as Asda takes over Greater Manchester supermarket
The company opened a shop in leafy Hale Barns in 2015 but has now said it “cannot see a future where the store will be profitable under the Booths model”.
It is transferring the property lease to Leeds-headquarted supermarket giant Asda. No jobs are expected to be lost when the change goes through.
Booths – which has been dubbed ‘the Waitrose of the North’ – currently has three stores in Yorkshire, based in Ilkley, Ripon and Settle.
A company spokesperson said there are no plans for further closures amongst its other existing stores in this region, as well as its other locations in Cumbria, Lancashire and Cheshire.
The spokesperson said: “We would also like to provide some reassurance that we have no plans to exit any of our other stores.”
In relation to the Hale Barns decision, the spokesperson said: “Booths have begun a consultation process with their colleagues at the Hale Barns store relating to a forthcoming transfer of the property lease for the store to ASDA.
"Since opening in 2015 we have worked hard to refine the offer and improve performance at Hale Barns, but the challenges of significantly increased operating costs have meant that we cannot see a future where the store will be profitable under the Booths model.
"It is anticipated that all jobs will be protected and transferred to ASDA (via TUPE) during this consultation process. Closing any store is a very difficult decision and it is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team at Hale Barns, or across the wider Booths business. Booths would like to thank all colleagues and customers for their support since the store opened over eight years ago.”
A spokesperson for Asda said: “Asda is delighted to announce that we have acquired the property lease for Booths' Hale Barns store. As part of an ongoing consultation process, colleagues currently employed by Booths at this store will move to Asda’s employment under TUPE transfer in the coming months.
“We look forward to welcoming our new Asda colleagues and sharing more details on our plans to bring great Asda value to the local community in the near future.”
