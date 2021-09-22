Bradford cyber security firm ECSC sees revenues rise to £3.01m

Ian Mann is CEO of ECSC.

The MDR division, which provides managed services and incident response, saw its revenue increase 17 per cent to £1.45m. While the assurance division, which provides testing, standards and certification services, saw revenue rise 20 per cent to £1.49m.

The Bradford-based also saw its gross profit lift 24 per cent to £1.82m.

Ian Mann, CEO of ECSC, said: "We are pleased to report strong growth across both our MDR and Assurance divisions, driven in part by a rise in cyber security incidents. Contributing to this is the number of organisations opting for remote and cloud working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Cyber security remains a key priority for all organisations, particularly as many employees begin to shift to a hybrid of remote and office working, calling for increased focus on cyber security. Ransomware attacks also continue to pose a significant threat to organisations, with a high number of companies suffering substantial disruption.

"We look forward to keeping the market informed on our progress in due course."

