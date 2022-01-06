Bradford logistics operator Expect Distribution taken over in MBO deal

The logistics firm, run for the past 30 years by the Rushworth family, will now be led by the incoming management team of Matthew Kilner and Andy Taylor.

Expect is a successful contract logistics operator within the haulage and warehouse industries.

MBO concluded at Expect Distribution L to R: Nick Salmons – Shawbrook, Matt Fannon – Shawbrook, Andy Taylor – Expect, Jonathan Simms – Clarion, Richard Weston – Azets, Neil Rushworth – Expect, Matthew Kilner – Expect, Rob Burton – Azets, Sarah Harrison – Clarion

Under the stewardship of Robert and Neil Rushworth, it delivered bespoke logistics packages from palletised and international distribution to contract logistics and warehousing for clients including Boost Drinks, Astonish and Card Factory.

Based in Bradford with over 300 employees and 130 vehicles across four sites, Expect Distribution recently won the Haulier of the Year at the Motor Transport Awards for the second year running.

The deal was led by accountancy firm Azets and supported by Shawbrook Bank which provided an undisclosed funding package.

The MBO team was also advised by Clarion.

Mr Kilner, finance director, and Mr Taylor, operations director, released a joint statement which said: “Expect is a business that is close to our hearts, and we are excited to take responsibility for its future growth. We are really proud of what we have achieved so far and thrilled to be leading the next stage of Expect’s journey.

“We have taken the reins at an exciting time for the business and for the wider logistics industry. We relish the opportunities ahead of us and look forward to realising those with the colleagues, customers and suppliers who allow the business to be a market leader.

“Our thanks to all parties who supported the MBO and worked with us to make it become a reality.”

Rob Burton, corporate finance partner at Azets in Yorkshire, said: “This deal demonstrates the vibrant business environment in Yorkshire. Expect is a real success story, built on entrepreneurship, innovation and quality, and the new management team is in a fantastic position to take it from strength to strength.