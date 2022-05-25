Bradford Manufacturing Week to return bigger than ever this Autumn

Apprentices, pupils, manufacturers and dignitaries including Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, joined manufacturing host Christeyns UK at its Bradford site to announce this year’s itinerary which includes skills workshops, apprentice Qs and As and special educational needs (SEN) focussed events.

Since 2018, the annual campaign, led by West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, has created more than 15,000 manufacturing experiences for the district’s 14-18 year old students by delivering two weeks of employer-led manufacturing activities into Bradford’s schools and colleges.

Sponsored for 2022 by Bradford Council, E3 Recruitment, the University of Bradford, Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, Naylor Wintersgill and LCF Law, Bradford Manufacturing Weeks will run from 3-14 October and include the popular Women in Manufacturing Q&A event, “Meet the Manufacturer” and “Meet the Apprentice” panel events, University of Bradford faculty tours and a host of factory site visits, work placement opportunities and activities tailored to pupils with special

Bradford Manufacturing Weeks campaign launch with (l-r) James Mason, Bradley Jones, Mason Lewis, Judith Cummins, Muhammad Hamid, Tracy Brabin, Liam Hughes and Lucy Duckworth - 24May22 Pic Guzelian Asador

educational needs.

Bradford Manufacturing Weeks is delivered in partnership with Bradford-based school and career specialists The Opportunity Centre and following last year’s success which saw manufacturing experiences delivered to 3,000 local young people, this year’s fortnight will continue to combine online and in person experiences.

Addressing guests at the launch event, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “By bringing together the region’s manufacturers with schools and colleges, our young people get to see first- hand the creativity and innovation that is happening on their doorstep.

“As your Mayor, I am championing our fabulous regional businesses and ensuring that we have skills and training provision that helps people to get up and get on. Our manufacturing industry plays a central role in this. West Yorkshire is home to more manufacturing jobs than anywhere else in the North and I want us to do all that we can to support our world-class manufacturing sector.”

She added: “I look forward to Bradford Manufacturing Weeks this October and working together to help shape the future of Bradford’s brilliant manufacturing industry.”

Nick Garthwaite, founder of Bradford Manufacturing Weeks and Vice Chair of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber board, said: “Every year, we want to reach as many young people as possible and give them the experiences that will shape their views and career aspirations.

“Today’s event and announcements kickstart five months of preparations and communications before we deliver on our promise, in October, to bring meaningful manufacturing experiences into the lives of our young people.

“We want Bradford Manufacturing Weeks 2022 to be our most impactful yet. We can change lives, change futures and change perspectives on the career opportunities manufacturing brings – but we can’t do it alone. We need manufacturers and schools to register now on the Bradford Manufacturing Weeks website to ensure we can plan for and deliver the experiences in schools and onsite which will ensure our young people recognise and reach their potential.”