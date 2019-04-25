Bradford set for manufacturing showcase

Local manufacturers can find out more about how the career initiative ‘Bradford Manufacturing Weeks’ can benefit their business at an event next month.

The information morning at Bradford College on 1 May is the first official event to kick start six months of preparation before Bradford Manufacturing Weeks begins on October 7-18.

Organisers Bradford Chamber are hoping the event will attract a large proportion of the district’s manufacturers who can find out more about how the initiative can benefit them and support their pipeline of future employees.

Bradford Manufacturing Weeks is led by Bradford Chamber with primary sponsorship from Barclays and backed by Bradford Economic Partnership. It aims to introduce the district’s manufacturers to young people by creating 6,000 work experiences and boost apprenticeship numbers by creating more inspired, informed and ‘work ready’ applicants into the sector.

Starting at 8am the two-hour information event will involve a series of short presentations from Bradford Chamber, career specialists Aspire igen, local schools and manufacturers who were involved in last year’s initiative.

Nick Garthwaite, Bradford Chamber president, chairman of Bradford and Airedale Manufacturing Alliance and MD of international chemicals and detergents manufacturer, Christeyns, says the morning will reinforce to manufacturers the benefits of taking part in the district-wide initiative which aims to partner Bradford businesses with local schools and bring inspiring work experiences to pupils.

He said: “Bradford Manufacturing Weeks is a fortnight-long initiative to educate young people about career opportunities in manufacturing but it will only be a success if local manufacturers get involved. Our May event at Bradford College will give details on what will be happening during and in the run up to October and the support available to ensure manufacturers can easily open their doors and showcase what they make, how they make it and why a career in this sector is rewarding and diverse.”

Visit www.bradfordmanufacturingweek.co.uk/events for more information.