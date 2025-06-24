'Bringing back the Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival is one of the most fulfilling things I've ever done'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival is back from the brink. Not just back, but better, bolder and more brilliant than ever. And honestly, I couldn’t be prouder.

As founder of Cocker Hoop Creative, my team and I have been delivering large-scale events for more than a decade. From the Lichfield Food Festival to countless other national events, I thought I’d seen it all, but nothing prepared me for the challenge - and reward - of rescuing this iconic Yorkshire event.

When the festival collapsed last year it didn’t just leave a logistical mess, it left a hole in the hearts of traders, foodies and festival-goers who had made it a staple in their summer social calendar.

Jon Arrowsmith has been working on the return of the Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival

I knew, instantly, that we had to do something. Everyone involved deserved better.

So, we rolled up our sleeves and began talking to the traders, some devastated, some furious, offering them free pitches this year to get them back. We worked with previous ticketholders to coordinate refunds and encourage them to return, as well as securing a brand-new home for the event at Aireville Park in Skipton - a central, beautiful location buzzing with possibility. The whole thing was a massive operation, but the support from the Yorkshire community was nothing short of humbling.

Now, fast-forward to summer 2025 and we’ve built something truly special.

From July 18 to 20, Aireville Park will be transformed into a celebration of everything we love about food, drink, music, comedy and coming together. We’ve brought back all the beloved elements of the original festival, like celebrity chef James Martin and added Simon Rimmer, and Rosemary Shrager.

There’s lots of family fun, more than 200 food producers and we have amplified the festival’s offering even more by adding layers of magic that take it up a notch.

We’re talking making thousands of masterclasses and demonstrations free for everyone to enjoy, from cheese and wine pairings to children’s chocolate workshops. We’ve got the Great British Bake Off tent with fan favourites like Val Stones and Janusz whipping up the kind of bakes that inspire you to raid your kitchen cupboards when you get home. And for the first time ever, the Big Top Tent will transform into a comedy club come nightfall.

Music? Oh, we’ve got music! The Feeling, Sister Sledge, Go West, Tony Christie, Keala Settle and Brutus Gold’s Love Train, not to mention Ibiza Proms with a 40-piece Limelight Orchestra. And if you’ve ever wanted to belt out Spice Girls or Oasis with your mates surrounded by delicious street food and summer sunshine, we’ve got tribute acts galore to make that dream a reality.

But beyond the headline acts and flavourful fodder, this festival is about people. It’s about community. It’s about lifting each other up when times are tough and creating something joyful together. My heart is in every inch of this event, from the breakfast feasts I share with my team on Fridays, to walking the grounds of Skipton’s food scene, to seeing the smiles of visitors experiencing it all.

I’m a Midlands lad, but Yorkshire’s passion for food, drink and good times has me smitten. Bringing this festival back, getting us this far has been one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever done. A tad broken, but fulfilled mostly and I can’t wait to be in that field for three-days watching our months of hard work come to life.