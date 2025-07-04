Britannia Inn, Scarborough: Council to decide on new licence for pub amid residents’ concerns

Councillors will decide whether to grant a premises licence to a Scarborough town centre pub after locals said the proposal was ‘unacceptable’.

Michael Merron is seeking a premises licence for The Britannia public house at 62 Eastborough, Scarborough, but residents and locals have said reopening the pub would lead to an increase in antisocial behaviour.

According to CAMRA, the Britannia Inn closed in 2011, and other businesses, including a cafe, have since occupied the site.

The proposed premises licence would allow the sale of alcohol until 2am from Monday to Saturday and until 1am on Sunday, while live music could be played until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

62 Eastborough, Scarborough. Google Maps

However, residents, business owners, and councillors have said that existing issues with late-night noise and antisocial behaviour could be exacerbated by the addition of another late-night premises.

They also highlighted “threats posed by drunk and disorderly individuals and incidents of property damage”.

Coun Janet Jefferson, who represents the Castle ward on North Yorkshire Council, said she was objecting “on behalf of the many residents who live in Eastborough”.

She added: “To the best of my knowledge, entertainment within the other licensed premises in Eastborough finishes at 11am and the suggested hours of opening until 2am is totally unacceptable within a built-up area, bearing in mind the noise and antisocial behaviour factor associated when customers enter or leave these premises”.

David Foster, who owns a holiday let opposite the proposed pub, said he currently gets “many bookings from families and older groups who comment on the quietness to the property in the evening, despite being so close to bars, eateries, and amusements.”

He added: “There are a number of private residences and holiday accommodations and I believe the operation of a nightclub will greatly increase late-night noise, attract crime, and create public nuisances that would negatively affect our guests.”

North Yorkshire Council’s licensing sub-committee will meet on Thursday, July 10 to discuss the application.