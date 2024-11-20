British Steel opens £10 million stocking hub in Yorkshire to support rail supply

British Steel has opened a £10 million rail stocking facility, hailing it as the largest of its kind in the country.

The new hub is at the firm's headquarters in Scunthorpe where the vast majority of rail laid in the UK is made.

British Steel said the investment was part of its strategy to support the supply of rails to Network Rail.

Craig Harvey , British Steel's commercial director, rail, said: "We are committed to building the railways of the future, and this investment supports the Government's ambition to improve rail travel and connectivity throughout the UK.

British Steel in Scunthorpe

"It will also enhance our long-term strategic partnership with Network Rail, a partnership which helps millions of UK passengers and freight operators enjoy safe, enjoyable, and timely journeys.