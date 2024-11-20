British Steel opens £10 million stocking hub in Yorkshire to support rail supply
The new hub is at the firm's headquarters in Scunthorpe where the vast majority of rail laid in the UK is made.
British Steel said the investment was part of its strategy to support the supply of rails to Network Rail.
Craig Harvey , British Steel's commercial director, rail, said: "We are committed to building the railways of the future, and this investment supports the Government's ambition to improve rail travel and connectivity throughout the UK.
"It will also enhance our long-term strategic partnership with Network Rail, a partnership which helps millions of UK passengers and freight operators enjoy safe, enjoyable, and timely journeys.
"Together we have an integral role to play in strengthening the UK's infrastructure, enabling development, and supporting hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs in the supply chain."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.