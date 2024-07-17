Broad Cut Farm: Public consultation over plan to build 100 homes and business park next to M1

A public consultation has been launched over plans to build 100 homes and a business park on farmland in Wakefield.

A developer says up to 780 jobs would be created if the scheme at Broad Cut Farm, off Denby Dale Road, is approved.

AAA Properties Group is expected to submit a planning application for the major development, beside junction 39 on the M1, later this summer.

The proposals are expected to include a “high-quality residential development” on 2.6 hectares of land.

Proposed access to new public green space at Broad Cut Farm, Wakefield. Image: AAA Property Group

Documents submitted to the council on behalf of the company say: “The proposed dwellings will support the area’s facilities and deliver homes for new employees.

“A range of types, sizes and tenures will be provided, including provision of affordable housing, associated car parking, garages, access, landscaping, open space, and drainage provision.”

The company also wants to build a “campus style manufacturing and employment hub” across 11 hectares.

A range of units are proposed to support the manufacturing, logistics, research and development sectors.

If approved, existing farm buildings would be demolished to make way for development.

Plans to turn the farm into a caravan site were rejected in 2019.

The land was taken out of the greenbelt and allocated for housing and employment in the council’s Local Plan, which was adopted earlier this year.

The site has also been designated spatial priority area status by West Yorkshire Combined Authority in recognition of its potential for economic growth.

AAA said the development would boost the local economy by £6.3m during construction and be worth up to £46m a year when completed.

The company also said the scheme would “address Wakefield’s clear housing need” and improve the local environment by opening up green spaces for public use, including walking and cycle paths.

A consultation event was held at the Navigation Inn, Broad Cut Road, on July 15, to allow the public to view the plans and speak directly with the project team.

The proposals are also available to view at www.broadcutfarm.co.uk

Responses are being encouraged by August 5 before an outline planning application is submitted.

Amar Chima, director at AAA, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting with the community during the consultation process, and would encourage them to share their views with us on our proposals for Broad Cut Farm.

“As a West Yorkshire-based business, we’re proud of our roots here in the region and we’re here to invest for the long term.

