The current cohort from the Darlington Building Heroes Academy, delivered in partnership with Darlington College, has visited the Lovell site at The Cocoa Works in York.

This opportunity was made possible through the Gold Sponsoring Partnership Lovell has with Building Heroes and their ongoing commitment under the Armed Forces Covenant. Beyond supporting former military personnel as they transition into civilian careers, with a particular focus on construction, this partnership also underscores the dedication Lovell has to tackling skills shortages across the industry.

Building Heroes is a national charity dedicated to providing military veterans and service leavers with the skills, training, and support they need to transition into careers in construction. Through tailored training programmes, delivered with further education training partners and partnerships with leading employers and developers, the organisation bridges the gap between the Armed Forces, education, and the construction industry, ensuring veterans gain the necessary skills and support to establish successful careers while also helping to tackle workforce shortages within the sector.

The visit was designed to provide practical insights into the construction industry, allowing learners to see the skills they are acquiring in action while exploring the diverse range of career opportunities available in the sector. From understanding health and safety protocols to observing innovative techniques such as timber framing with pre-fitted insulation and sustainable practices like the use of solar panels and air source heat pumps, the day offered a comprehensive overview of modern construction methods and standards.

Building Heroes Academy Cohort Visits Lovell Site at The Cocoa Works, York

John Leary, Major Projects Director and Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director, Lovell omit representative, provided an in-depth presentation on the partnership between Lovell and the Armed Forces community. They emphasised the company’s dedication to supporting veterans and service personnel through initiatives like Building Heroes. They also highlighted the various roles involved in bringing a development project to life, showcasing the teamwork and expertise that define the construction industry.

Following the briefing, learners participated in a guided tour of the site, observing construction at different stages and interacting with Lovell employees and subcontractors in key trades such as masonry, groundworks, electrical, and painting. The learners also had the chance to ask questions and discuss career aspirations during a lively Q&A session, ensuring they left with a clearer understanding of the pathways available to them.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director, at Lovell explained:

"This visit was an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the innovative practices that underpin our work at Lovell and show real-life examples of how we work day to day. We’re proud to support the Armed Forces community and initiatives like Building Heroes that help talented individuals build and transition into meaningful careers."

Nicola Schneider of Building Heroes, added:

"Our partnership with Lovell is an incredible asset in our mission to support veterans transitioning into civilian careers. Site visits like this are invaluable, giving our learners a firsthand understanding of how their training translates into real-world construction environments. The engagement and expertise shared by the Lovell team have enriched the learning experience, inspiring our learners and highlighting the diverse career pathways within the industry, as well as the strong commitment of our sponsors to helping the former Armed Forces community access them.”

The day concluded with learners reflecting on the insights they gained, many expressing a newfound appreciation for the complexity and teamwork required to deliver high-quality construction projects.