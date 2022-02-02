Burger King, Taco Bell and Greggs to be part of new £3.5m drive-thru

Burger King, Taco Bell and Greggs will soon be next to the A66 in Middlesborough.

The Leeds-based development firm, part of the Almscliffe-Dhesi Group, is converting the brownfield site by the SG Petch dealership. The 6,200 sq ft scheme, which has received planning approval, comprises three stand-alone units.

The scheme is being funded and ultimately owned by Wordie Properties, a Glasgow-based property company.

Bal Singh (left), co founder of the Almscliffe-Dhesi Group, and Matthew Wharton, director of Wharton Construction, at the brownfield development site in Middlesbrough.