Burger King, Taco Bell and Greggs to be part of new £3.5m drive-thru

Burger King, Taco Bell and Greggs will soon be next to the A66 in Middlesborough.
The Leeds-based development firm, part of the Almscliffe-Dhesi Group, is converting the brownfield site by the SG Petch dealership. The 6,200 sq ft scheme, which has received planning approval, comprises three stand-alone units.
The scheme is being funded and ultimately owned by Wordie Properties, a Glasgow-based property company.
Neil Creeney, who owns and runs Almscliffe-Dhesi Group with his business partner Bal Singh, said: “(This) is an excellent example of the commercial property business blueprint that we want to follow.”