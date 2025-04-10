Business coach celebrates record-breaking success on international stage

Yorkshire & north Lincolnshire-based business coach John McHale is celebrating a landmark year of achievements.

Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire-based business coach John McHale is celebrating a landmark year of achievements after being recognised for the sixth consecutive year with the Best EMEA Client Results – an award encompassing all Action Coaches across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Not only has John achieved this incredible streak since 2019, but with three of his clients winning categories at this year’s BizX international business conference and awards ceremony, John brought his total number of BizX client wins to 20 – the most of any business coach in the EMEA region.

Among them, three standout businesses took home top accolades:

John McHale - ActionCOACH

Dress Me Pretty Bridal Room – Best Retailer

Best Retailer Quadzilla Ltd – Best Import/Export Company

Best Import/Export Company Jason Threadgold Funeral Director –Best Overall Company

For Amy Mann, owner of Dress Me Pretty Bridal Room, John has been instrumental in their success – both in business and at the BizX Awards, where the company was crowned Best Retailer. “John encouraged me to go for the BizX Awards and now we’ve just been named Best Retailer – again!

“I honestly couldn’t have imagined this before working with him. His support, knowledge and experience – it’s all been absolutely invaluable to me and the business. He just gets business, inside out. And for someone in such high demand to still take the time to work with me – I feel genuinely lucky to be coached by him.”

John has been helping businesses grow across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire since 2014, working from his base in Scunthorpe. Over the last eight years, he’s supported more than 270 businesses to either win or be shortlisted for major awards – a number that climbed even higher just last week, thanks to fresh success for his clients at the BizX Awards and the Hull & Humber Chamber of Commerce Awards.

John McHale’s with his large group of BizX Awards 2025 winners, finalists and clients

In addition to his one-to-one coaching, John is the founder of Limitless Live and Infinite – two immersive, three-day residential masterclasses created for ambitious entrepreneurs ready to level up and unlock their full potential as business owners. He also hosts The Business Show on Steel FM, North Lincolnshire’s online radio station, which now pulls in 80,000 weekly listeners and clocked a remarkable 2.6 million listens across 2024.

“I’m incredibly proud of the results my clients are getting,” said John. “Whether it’s winning national awards or hitting their own personal goals, watching them grow is an honour and the most rewarding part of what I do. Coaching isn’t just about scaling a business – it’s about helping people become the very best version of themselves.”

John also has a soon-to-be-published book, drawing on over a decade of experience as a business coach. “The book explores the mindsets and habits of people doing remarkable things, featuring real stories from people in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, alongside powerful insights from people further afield – it’s an inspiring look at what’s possible when the right mindset meets the right action,” added John.