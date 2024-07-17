Businesses need to prepare for Labour's likely changes to employment rights: Ranjit Dhindsa

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Employment Bill is expected within 100 days of the Election, including a number of radical changes to existing employment law. Organisations of all sizes will be affected and employers need to start planning ahead.

On pay, the national minimum wage is set for reform, with a proposal to remove the current age bands for adult workers. The national minimum wage has increased each year and it will be interesting to see how those sectors of the economy that are struggling will cope with the removal of different rates of pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the area of job security and much debated zero hours contracts, the Labour Party wants to create a single status of worker, removing the confusion between an ‘employee’ and a ‘worker’. Interestingly, zero hours contracts are unlikely to be banned entirely but employers must offer regular hours after 12 weeks.

Ranjit Dhindsa shares her expert insight.

Labour has also put a focus on strengthening Equality Law. On October 26 this year, a new obligation on employers to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace is coming into force.

Labour has proposed strengthening the obligation further by requiring employers to take ‘all’ reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment, including the obligation to prevent harassment by third parties, and explicitly stating that complaining about sexual harassment is whistleblowing.

There is also an indication that dual discrimination will be introduced, which could create up to 20 new dual protective characteristics. For example, someone who is older and female could bring a discrimination claim based on this combined characteristic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment, Equal Pay claims can only be brought on the basis of gender. In its election manifesto, the Labour Party proposed that this right be extended so that different ethnic groups and the disabled can also bring equal pay claims.

Whilst employers with more than 250 employees already have to report on gender pay gaps, the Labour Party would like to introduce similar obligations for pay gap reporting in relation to ethnicity and disability, and introduce menopause action plans.

Work-life balance is another area of focus, with Labour looking to make flexible working a default right from day one. Following a trend set by some European countries, Labour is also looking to introduce the right to disconnect outside of normal working hours.

Labour wants to introduce the right to raise collective grievances and make unfair dismissal a day one right. The number of disputes may increase as a result and it is unclear what the impact on probationary periods will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour is looking to simplify the law relating to collective redundancies. Currently, employers can count different establishments separately, which can avoid the obligation to collectively consult. The Labour Party plans to introduce collective consultation where 20 or more employees are affected across the business. This would cover redundancies over multi sites and different groups of employees. Employees will also have six months to bring claims rather than the normal three months.

In summary, Labour’s proposals will see increased employment rights, job security and flexibility for individuals, and it will be easier for employees to seek redress from their employers.

Employers will need to ensure legal compliance and consider how to deal with employees who will want to enforce their rights. Dispute resolution strategies may be needed.